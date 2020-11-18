Bossier Parish property tax notices mailed today

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you live in Bossier Parish you will soon be getting your property tax notices.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the notices were mailed out on Wednesday, Nov. 18 to all homeowners and businesses.

You can make your payments in person, by mail, online, and drive-through at convenient locations in the parish. All locations will be open 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays.

In-person payments:

Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Dr. in Bossier City, (318) 965-3500

Arthur Ray Teague Substation, 3135 Arthur Ray Teague Pky., (318) 549-3317

Bossier Parish Courthouse, 204 Burt Blvd., (first floor), (318) 965-3400

By mail payments:

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office – Tax Office, P.O. Box 850, Benton, LA 71006. (318) 965-3400

Online payments:

Visit www.bossiersheriff.com and click on the “Pay Property Tax Online” tab on the left-hand side of the screen.

Drive-thru payments:

Patrol/Detectives Building, 196 Burt Blvd., (318) 965-3065

Payments can be made with MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover, check, cash or money order. All credit card transactions will incur a five-percent service charge.

The deadline to pay property taxes is Dec. 31; after that, additional charges will be applied for late payments.

Each of the substations will also have barrels where residents can drop off canned goods or non-perishable items to support Operation Blessing, the parish food bank program that provides a hearty Christmas food box for elderly and needy families in Bossier Parish.