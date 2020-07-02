Bossier Parish reports 186 new positive COVID-19 cases, BCFD confirms first case

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Health officials in Bossier Parish are now reporting 186 new positive coronavirus cases and three new deaths.

The is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, July 2:

Total number of positive cases – 906

Total number of deaths – 31

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rose by another 1,383 Thursday and another 17 deaths were reported.

Thursday morning Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker gave an update on coronavirus preparedness operations and activities in Bossier City. During the COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Walker stated that the guidance remains the same and that we must continue to follow recommendations and requirements to slow the spread of the disease.

As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Bossier, Mayor Walker urges citizens to cooperate with contact tracing efforts and to follow preventative guidelines by wearing a face covering, washing and sanitizing hands and staying home when sick. Residents should take advantage of the City’s online services.

“As most people know, we were not able to proceed into Phase 3 because we did not meet the federal gating criteria,” said Mayor Walker.

“That criteria require that for a 14-day period, we must have a downward trajectory in the following areas: flu-like illnesses, COVID-like symptoms cases, documented cases of COVID-19, or positive test results is a percent of a total number of tests, and hospitals being able to treat all patients without crisis care, and robust testing for all healthcare. An increasing problem for us are the young adults.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 51% of the new cases are coming from young adults who are between the ages of 18 & 29.

Bossier City Fire Department Brad Chief Zagone confirmed during the briefing that his department has experienced its very first coronavirus case.

“We’ve seen it hit more close to home here lately,” said Chief Zagone.

“Without going into great detail, we would like to thank Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and Dr. Martha Whyte for assisting us with getting some nasal swabs. That way, we were able to test some crews to make sure they were safe and didn’t have any exposure.”

Bossier City Police Department Chief Shane McWilliams encourages those who need service at the police station to make an appointment if possible and use the available online services.

