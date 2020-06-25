Bossier Parish reports 31 new positive COVID-19 cases, deaths remain at 28

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Health officials are now reporting 31 new positive coronavirus cases and no new deaths.

The is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, June 25:

Total number of positive cases – 751

Total number of deaths – 28

Gov. John Bel Edwards formally extended Phase Two of reopening in Louisiana for another 28 days on Thursday.

Thursday morning Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker gave an update on coronavirus preparedness operations and activities in Bossier City. During the COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Walker stated that the guidance remains the same and that we must continue to follow recommendations and requirements to slow the spread of the disease.

Mayor Walker also spoke on the importance of continuing to follow mitigation and prevention protocols as the state will stay in Phase 2 for the next few weeks.

Chief Zagone Zagone talked briefly about the need to be able to test first responders on demand and the rapid test machine that the City is working to acquire.

There will be another testing opportunity for Bossier residents through the state coordinated by the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on June 25 and 29 at the CenturyLink Center on 2000 Century Link Dr. in Bossier City.

