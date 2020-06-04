Bossier Parish reports 23 new positive COVID-19 cases & 1 new death

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Health officials are now reporting 23 new positive coronavirus cases and one new death.

The is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, June 4:

Total number of positive cases – 425

Total number of deaths – 25

Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker gave an update on coronavirus preparedness operations and activities in Bossier City on Thursday. Mayor Walker announced that Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has granted the state to move into Phase Two, effective on Friday, June 5. The time period for Phase Two will only be for 21 days.

“Our goal is to move into Phase Three by June 26,” Mayor Walker said during the briefing Thursday morning.

“Now that we are moving into Phase Two, I would like to remind all vulnerable residents should continue to shelter in place, and everyone should still practice social distancing.”

Mayor Walker also announced that playgrounds, spray parks, and recreation centers will reopen to the public Friday, June 5, and swimming pools will open Monday, June 8. Large venues such as restaurant dining, movie theaters, sporting venues, and churches can operate under moderate physical distancing. Casinos can expand to 50% occupancy, and gyms are able to remain open with physical distancing.

Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone said he would like to thank all healthcare providers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams said they are still recommending citizens who need to make reports should call the non-emergency number at (318)-741-8605.

