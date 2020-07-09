Bossier Parish reports 236 new positive COVID-19 cases, five new deaths

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Health officials in Bossier Parish are now reporting 236 new positive coronavirus cases and five new deaths.

The is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, July 9:

Total number of positive cases – 1,142

Total number of deaths – 36

For the second time in a week, Northwest Louisiana on Thursday saw its biggest bump in new COVID-19 cases since the coronavirus first peaked in the state in April, as the number of hospitalizations in the region hover around peak levels reached in early May.

Thursday afternoon Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker gave an update on coronavirus preparedness operations and activities in Bossier City. During the COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Walker stated that the guidance remains the same and that we must continue to follow recommendations and requirements to slow the spread of the disease

Mayor Walker reviewed some of the myths surrounding COVID-19 and reminds citizens that it is everyone’s individual responsibility to wear a mask, wash and sanitize hands, practice social distancing, follow quarantine protocol, and to cooperate with contact tracing efforts.

Myth #1 – “Wearing a cloth mask is no use.” According to the Louisiana Department of Health, studies show that if 80% of Americans wore masks, the virus would plummet. Myth #2 – “If I’m not sick, I don’t need a mask.” Health officials say it takes several days to show symptoms, and if you do not have any symptoms, it does not mean you do not have COVID-19. Myth #3 – “If I wear a mask, I don’t need to social distance or avoid crowds.” Mayor Walker says masks are not a silver bullet, they’re merely a layer of protection. Myth #4 – “My mask just needs to cover my mouth.” To be effective, you must cover both your mouth and your nose. Myth #5 – “Antibody tests prove that you can never get COVID-19 again.” Doctor Guildry with LDH says we do not know if that is true or not. Myth #6 – “People should try to get COVID-19 to build up herd immunity in Louisiana.” – Louisiana is nowhere near the minimum herd immunity threshold. Myth #7 – “It’s not necessary to quarantine for 14 days.” – Testing does not replace quarantine. If tested, you are directed to quarantine for 14 days. Myth #8 – “I don’t need to give contact tracers if I’ve already called my family and friends about my positive test results.” – Contact tracers notify you of the exposure and connect you to resources and supplies that will be helpful to use.

