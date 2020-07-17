Bossier Parish reports 261 new positive COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Health officials in Bossier Parish are now reporting 261 new positive coronavirus cases and three new deaths.

The is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Friday, July 17:

Total number of positive cases – 1,403

Total number of deaths – 39

Friday morning Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker gave an update on coronavirus preparedness operations and activities in Bossier City.

During the COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Walker reviewed the latest restrictions put in place by Gov. John Bel Edwards including when law enforcement may get involved with the mask mandate.

Walker said when a business doesn’t allow an employee, customer or patron who doesn’t wear face-coverings and if the person refuses to leave the property law enforcement may enforce trespassing laws or any other laws that have been violated.

Citations will be written only to the business or organization other than religious that failed to enforce the requirement to wear a face-covering.

Walker also talked about the restrictions for bars with or without food service shall not allow on premise consumption of food or drinks. Bars are allowed to provide take out or curbside to include alcohol.

The mayor reminded residents that Bossier City has long standing ordniances against open containers of alcoholic beverages in vehicles and against picking up alcoholic drinks in drive-thru service.

Walker also encouraged those who have business with the City to make an appointment and use online payment services.

