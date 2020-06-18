Bossier Parish reports 528 positive COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Health officials are now reporting 528 positive coronavirus cases and 28 deaths in Bossier Parish.

Thursday morning Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker gave an update on coronavirus preparedness operations and activities in Bossier City. During the COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Walker stated that the guidance remains the same and that we must continue to follow recommendations and requirements to slow the spread of the disease.

Mayor Walker said, “Our goal remains to continue to move into phase 3.”

Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone said the fire department and the Emerging Viral Threat Lab at LSU Health Shreveport teamed up Thursday morning to hold a community COVID-19 testing event at Bossier High School.

There will be another testing opportunity for Bossier residents through the state coordinated by the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on June 25 and 29 at the CenturyLink Center on 2000 Century Link Dr. in Bossier City.

More information on that testing event can be found here.

Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams also encouraged citizens to continue to conduct business with the police department through phone or email when possible.

