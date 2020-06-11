Bossier Parish reports 53 new positive COVID-19 cases

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Health officials are now reporting 53 new positive coronavirus cases and no new deaths.

The is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, June 11:

Total number of positive cases – 478

Total number of deaths – 26

Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker gave an update on coronavirus preparedness operations and activities in Bossier City on Thursday. During Phase Two, all vulnerable residents should continue to shelter in place, and everyone should still practice social distancing. Bars and breweries can open at 25% seating occupancy with a Louisiana Department of Health permit.

Pool halls and tattoo parlors can reopen with strict sanitation and timelines. Massage facilities, spas, food courts, malls, skating rinks, and event centers can open with restrictions. Restaurants, cafes, and coffee shops can remain open with restrictions. Beauty Salon and Barbershops can continue to operate with restrictions. Retailers and churches can expand to 50% seating occupancy.

Mayor Walker says amusement parks and sleep-away outdoor camps are to remain closed. Schools and daycare centers can remain open. Racetracks can reopen without spectators.

Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone said he would like to thank all healthcare providers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams said they are still recommending citizens who need to make reports should call the non-emergency number at (318)-741-8605.

