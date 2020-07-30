Bossier Parish reports new positive COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Health officials in Bossier Parish are now reporting 316 new positive coronavirus cases and 13 new deaths.

The is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, July 30:

Total number of positive cases – 2,017

Total number of deaths – 66

Louisiana added another 1,769 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 42 more deaths Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 114,481 and total deaths to 3,811.

Thursday afternoon Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker gave an update on coronavirus preparedness operations and activities in Bossier City. During the COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Walker stated that the guidance remains the same and that we must continue to follow recommendations and requirements to slow the spread of the disease.

Mayor Walker said the reason why the state is remaining in Phase Two is that in the nation, Louisiana is number one per capita with cases of positive COVID-19 tests. The mayor reminded residents of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Phase 2 regulations and the mask mandate. Every individual in Louisiana shall wear a face covering over the mouth and nose when inside a commercial establishment or any other building that is open to the public.

“While there is some indication that the number of cases is flattening, we are still a long way from where we need to be,” said Mayor Walker.

“The simplest thing we can do is comply. If we’re going to advance into Phase Three, we have got to reduce the instances of positive COVID-19 cases.”

Chief Shane McWilliams discussed details about the role businesses and the Bossier City Police Department have in responding to situations regarding Gov. Edwards’ mask mandate. McWilliams also said he would like to thank citizens for doing their due diligence in following Phase 2 regulations.