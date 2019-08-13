Bossier Parish School Board accepting applications for Dist. 5 seat

Mike Mosura, 44, pleaded guilty August 8, 2019 to federal charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute anabolic steroids. (Photo: Bossier Parish School Board)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish School Board is accepting applications to fill the District 5 seat vacated by the resignation of Mike Mosura following his guilty plea last week to federal charges in a steroid distribution scheme.

Mosura, 44, is set for sentencing in December after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute anabolic steroids. He faces 10 years in prison, two years to life of supervised release and a $500,000 fine.

In a resignation letter dated July 23 and signed August 8, the day of his guilty plea, Mosura said,

“It has been an honor to serve on the Board for the past 17 years. The Bossier Parish School System has experienced unprecedented growth and success over the course of my tenure, and I foresee nothing but continued excellence for Bossier Schools under the guidance of the current Board. However, for personal reasons, I feel it is in the best interest of myself and my family that I remove myself from the Board at this time.” Mike Mosura

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office received the resignation letter on Monday and notified the Bossier Parish School Board that an appointment must be made to fill the vacancy with a special election called by September 3.

The next scheduled election dates are the primary on April 4, 2020 and general election on May 9. Qualifying dates are January 8-10.

The Bossier Parish School Board announced Tuesday that it is currently accepting applications through 4 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 to fill the District 5 seat.

Individuals interested in being appointed to fill the vacant School Board seat must reside in District 5 and meet all qualifications for seeking office. In accordance with La. R.S. 17:52, to qualify as a member of a school board a person must:

Read and write the English language;

Be at least eighteen (18) years old;

Have resided in the state for the preceding two (2) years; and

Have resided in the district for at least one (1) year.

Applicants can submit their resumes to the Bossier Parish School Board, P.O. Box 2000, Benton, LA 71006-2000.

The School Board will call a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Drive in Bossier City, to interview potential candidates and appoint a replacement.

Because the unexpired portion exceeds one year, the Bossier Parish School Board will also pass a resolution calling for a special election. Any person the Board appoints to fill the vacant District 5 seat will be eligible to run for the permanent position in spring 2020.

