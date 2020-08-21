Bossier Parish School Board votes to change employee health benefits

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish School Board is making some changes to the health insurance benefits offered to employees.

Hundreds of folks attended Thursday’s school board meeting in-person and online as the insurance committee reviewed recommendations for new plans.

A proposed switch to a medicare advantage plan received the greatest push-back from some of the 8,200 people enrolled in the benefits plan.

Several retirees shared concerns about potentially losing their doctors or current level of care, and the board voted to stay with their current plan.

Additional motions to transition to a closed formulary medication plan and an employer group waiver plan were approved during the meeting.

