Bossier Parish Schools asking parents to fill out survey on reopening schools

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish Schools want your input on reopening campuses for the 2020-2021 school year.

On Tuesday the school district announced on its Twitter page that they would like parents to fill out the Fall 2020 Back-to-School Survey.

As Bossier Schools develops plans for the 2020-21 school year, we want to hear from our families. Completing this survey allows us to understand parents’ preferences and get input as we move forward. https://t.co/aT1V4SnFGU #bossierschools pic.twitter.com/D6ryIl1X1D — Bossier_Schools (@Bossier_Schools) June 23, 2020

The Bossier Parish School Board has not approved a plan to reopen schools for the 2020-2021 school year at this time, however, completing this survey would allow school officials to better understand parents’ preferences and how to better meet the needs of the students.

Bossier Parish School officials will use feedback from the Fall 2020 Back-to-School Survey to develop plans for the safest and most practical return for the next school year.

