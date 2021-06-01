Bossier Parish schools drop mask mandate

A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – From June 15, 2020, all children of primary school age in the western federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia will once again be attending regular daily classes until the summer holidays. The distance rules and compulsory mouthguards are no longer applicable. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish schools have made masks optional in all schools, centers, and summer programs.

According to Bossier Parish Schools, in response to Gov. Edward’s lifting his mandatory mask mandate for all students to wear one in the classroom, starting Tuesday students will now have the option to wear one or not.

Those who have not been vaccinated or feel more comfortable wearing masks are encouraged to continue doing so.