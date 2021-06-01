Bossier Parish schools drop mask mandate

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish schools have made masks optional in all schools, centers, and summer programs.
According to Bossier Parish Schools, in response to Gov. Edward’s lifting his mandatory mask mandate for all students to wear one in the classroom, starting Tuesday students will now have the option to wear one or not.
Those who have not been vaccinated or feel more comfortable wearing masks are encouraged to continue doing so.
