Bossier Parish schools to receive 9K cases of water as classes set to resume

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish schools are getting 9,000 cases of water as schools begin to reopen on Tuesday.

According to the Bossier Parish School board, the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness helped secure the bottled water to make sure students and staff have access to safe drinking water when they return to school until area boil advisories are lifted.

Bossier schools will be picking up the water at 8 a.m. Tuesday to distribute to schools throughout the parish.