Bossier Parish Schools will adhere to shortened COVID-19 quarantine guidelines

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish Schools announced that they will adhere to the shortened COVID-19 quarantine guidelines adopted by the Louisiana Department of Health.

On Monday LDH officials advised school districts across the state that they will be following recently-amended guidance set by the Centers for Disease Control on

the length of quarantine periods.

The new guidance impacts close contacts and goes into effect immediately.

The Bossier Parish School Board shall adhere to the following guidance:

If an individual is a close contact of an individual infected with COVID-19:

Quarantine can end after Day 10 post-exposure without testing and if no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring.

Quarantine can end after Day 7 post-exposure if an individual tests negative following a molecular/PCR or antigen test and no symptoms were reported during daily monitoring. A molecular/PCR test may be taken on Day 5 or 48 hours before the time of planned quarantine discontinuation, but quarantine cannot be discontinued any earlier than Day 7.

In both cases, continued symptom monitoring and masking through Day 14 MUST continue. If any symptoms develop prior to Day 14, the individual should immediately self-isolate and contact their healthcare provider or Region 7 Office of Louisiana Department of Health to report their change in clinical status.

The Louisiana Department of Education is working with the Louisiana Department of Health and other medical professionals to update guidance that will be available online at louisianabelieves.com.