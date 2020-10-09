Bossier Parish sees another major increase in new positive cases, confirms 3 more deaths

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish has seen a significant increase in the number of new positive coronavirus cases since last week.

During Mayor Lo Walker’s morning briefing, he said over the last week Bossier Parish has confirmed 188 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.

This is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, Oct. 8:

Total positive cases – 3,491

Total deaths – 110

Mayor Walker said, “The recent positive tests for COVID of the President, the First Lady and several key staff members, sends a clear message that the threat is real and that no one, absolutely no one is immune from becoming a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Walker also reminded residents to get their flu shots as soon as possible. He said it’s very important since the pandemic will be overlapping the flu season this year.

The deadline to fill out census forms has been extended until the end of October and Walker urged residents to fill out the form at www.my2020census.gov.

