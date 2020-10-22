The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Bossier Parish sees another significant increase in new positive COVID- 19 cases, confirms 6 more deaths

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish has seen another significant increase in positive coronavirus cases from the previous week pushing positive case numbers over 4,000.

During Thursday morning’s COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lo Walker said over the last week Bossier Parish has confirmed 331 new positive cases and six additional deaths.

This is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, Oct. 22:

  • Total positive cases – 4,023
  • Total deaths – 117

Mayor Walker said if residents are feeling stressed and overwhelmed by the pandemic they can talk to a counselor by calling (877) 766-2130.

The Mayor also said Halloween will not be canceled this year and will go on as normal.

