Bossier Parish sees another significant increase in new positive COVID- 19 cases, confirms 6 more deaths

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish has seen another significant increase in positive coronavirus cases from the previous week pushing positive case numbers over 4,000.

During Thursday morning’s COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lo Walker said over the last week Bossier Parish has confirmed 331 new positive cases and six additional deaths.

This is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, Oct. 22:

Total positive cases – 4,023

Total deaths – 117

Mayor Walker said if residents are feeling stressed and overwhelmed by the pandemic they can talk to a counselor by calling (877) 766-2130.

The Mayor also said Halloween will not be canceled this year and will go on as normal.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.