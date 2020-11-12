Bossier Parish sees another surge in positive COVID-19 cases, mayor warns about small gatherings

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish has seen another surge in the number of new positive coronavirus cases.

During Thursday morning’s COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lo Walker said over the last week Bossier Parish has confirmed 249 new positive cases and 4 additional deaths.

This is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, Nov. 12:

Total positive cases – 4,717

Total deaths – 127

Mayor Walker warned residents to not to let their guard down during the holidays especially at smaller gatherings that may take place.

Walker highlighted the good news in the fight against COVID-19 including the announcement of a vaccine with a high rate of effectiveness.

The mayor also emphasized the importance of getting a flu shot this year due to the pandemic.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 211 or visit www.211.org to access information and available resources.