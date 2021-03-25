Bossier Parish sees decrease in COVID-19 positivity rate, confirms 6 more deaths

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish has seen a decrease in the COVID-19 positivity rate over the last week.

During Thursday morning’s COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lo Walker said the parish positivity rate has decreased to 2.8 percent. Walker also confirmed there have been 38 positive COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths since Thursday, March 18.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, March 25:

Total positive cases – 13,212

Total deaths – 286

On Wednesday Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that effective Monday, April 29 vaccine eligibility will be expanded to all adults age 16 and older.

Walker said, “There is light at the end of the tunnel but we are not through the tunnel yet.”

The mayor also urges residents to continue following the mitigation protocols to help slow the spread of the disease including washing hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and staying home if sick.

With the parish positivity rate going down and the growing expansion of vaccine eligibility, Mayor Walker will be ending the scheduled weekly video briefings that began in April 2020.