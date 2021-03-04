Bossier Parish sees major decrease in number of positive COVID-19 cases, deaths

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish has seen a significant decrease in the number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths since last week.

During Thursday morning’s COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lo Walker said Bossier Parish confirmed 104 coronavirus cases and 5 more deaths since Thursday, Feb. 25.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, March 4:

Total positive cases – 13,048

Total deaths – 264

Earlier this week Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced a move to Phase 3 of coronavirus restrictions in Louisiana.

Gov. Edwards said, “We’re currently moving in the right direction and have been for several weeks now, and certainly, we’re all gratified by that. We know, however, we still have a lot of work to do before we get out of this pandemic.”

Mayor Walker also wants everyone to aware that LSU Health Shreveport is holding a mass COVID-19 vaccination event this weekend at the Brookshire’s Grocery Arena in Bossier City.

Meanwhile, Walker continues to urge everyone to follow the mitigation protocols to help slow the spread of the disease including washing hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and staying home if sick.