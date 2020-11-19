The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Bossier Parish sees tremendous increase as number of positive COVID-19 cases surpasses 5,000

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish has seen a tremendous increase over the past week as the number of positive coronavirus cases surpasses 5,000.

During Thursday morning’s COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lo Walker said Bossier Parish has confirmed 707 new positive cases and 14 additional deaths since Thursday, Nov. 12.

This is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, Nov. 19:

  • Total positive cases – 5,424
  • Total deaths – 141

Mayor Walker cautions residents to not let their guard down during the holidays because it could result in a significant increase in the number of positive cases.

Walker said, “Even though we want to be with family and friends during these times we urge that you continue to practice social distancing and mask wear to the maximum extent feasible.”

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday there will be no briefing on Thursday, Nov. 26. The next Bossier Parish COVID-19 briefing is set for Thursday, Dec. 3.

