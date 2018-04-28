Bossier Parish Sheriff Office are looking for new team members

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is looking for courageous people to join the team. Today the sheriff’s office held their first ‘Law Enforcement Career Fair’. They are looking to hire deputies and correction officers for 15 positions.

The career fair was held at the Bossier Sheriff’s Substation off Viking Drive in Bossier City, with displays for every job a deputy does in the parish.

Sheriff Julian Whittington of Bossier Parish says,”unemployment in the area is really low, four percent or so the experts say and so it’s tough to find good people, so we decided the best the way to find new people and get them interested is to show them what you have.”

You must be 21 or older to be a deputy and 18 years or older to be a corrections officer. If you’re interested in the job call the Bossier Parish Sheriff Office human resources department 318-965-3459.

