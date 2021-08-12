Bossier Parish students return to classrooms for the fall amid 4th COVID surge

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Students and faculty returned to classrooms across Bossier Parish Thursday. Bossier Parish Schools is one of the biggest districts across the ArkLaTex.

“It’s a wonderful day for us,” said Assistant Superintendent Jason Rowland. “It’s going to be a great year, we’re going get through what we’re dealing with right now, and we’re super positive and excited in anticipation of what’s to come.”

As the coronavirus continues to surge statewide, driven by the delta variant, Bossier Parish students are required to wear a mask on the school bus and in classrooms. Superintendent Mitch Downey wants to assure parents their children are safe going back to school.

“Schools are a safe place for the children. We are going to do everything we can to keep them safe. Please cooperate with us and help us,” said Downey. “Don’t send your children to school if they’re sick. Know that we care deeply about everyone and that’s why we’re doing some of the things we’re doing.”

Aside from COVID 19 guidelines, there is a message of safety that every parent and driver needs to hear.

“We’ve all, you know, gotten used to this summer and school zones not being activated but they are in full swing as of this morning in Bossier Parish,” said Sonja Bailes, Public Relations Liaison for Bossier Parish Schools. “So please be mindful and observe the posted speeds. Also, all of our school zones are hands-free, so if you’re dropping your child off in a carpool, even if you’re at a complete stop, it’s state law that you’re not to be on your cell phone, so be mindful of that, as well.”