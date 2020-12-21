Bossier Parish woman injured in three-vehicle crash on I-49 Monday morning

POWHATAN. La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 29-year-old Bossier Parish woman was injured early Monday morning in an accident on Interstate-49 in Natchitoches Parish.

Just after 4:45 a.m. Monday, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on southbound I-49 near the Powhatan exit.

In addition to the NPSO, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #7 Rescue responded.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for treatment of moderate-to-severe injuries.

The Louisiana State Police is investigating the accident. Neither the name of the victim nor results of the preliminary investigation have been released.