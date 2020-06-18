Bossier PD seeks help finding missing teen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is asking for help from the public to find a missing teenager.

Police say 13-year-old Mariah Venious was last seen leaving her home on Nina St. on June 5.

Mariah is described as 5’6″ tall and weighs about 145 LBS. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and red and white shoes.

Mariah has family in both Bossier City and Shreveport, according to police.

Anyone who may have information on where Mariah may be please call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8652.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.