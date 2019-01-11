Bossier Police arrest Romanian teen for using cloned credit card

A Romanian teen is facing charges in Bossier for using a cloned credit card.

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force arrested the 15-year-old juvenile male on six counts of monetary instrument abuse.

In mid-December 2018, the juvenile and an unidentified male suspect used dozens of cloned credit cards at two separate ATM locations in Bossier Parish to withdraw thousands of dollars in cash defrauding out-of-state victims across the United States. Detectives say there was a total of 665 attempted transactions at the ATMs; 241 transactions were approved for a total of $41,560 dollars stolen.

Detectives apprehended the juvenile during a surveillance operation shortly after he made some of those withdrawals at one of the ATMs.

Detectives found that the juvenile used a fake ID to obtain a motel room in Bossier City. They also located thousands of dollars in wire transfer receipts to Romania, Ireland, and Texas in the car the juvenile was driving. Detectives say the juvenile is Romanian with a last known address of Florida.

Police say more charges are pending in an ongoing case that affects victims across the nation.