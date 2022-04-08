BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board released the scores of the March 17 Civil Service Examination for Police Chief after a meeting Friday. The five candidate’s scores are:

Sgt. Jeremy Kennedy of the Bossier City Police Department – 89

Sgt. Michael Jones, supervising homicide and domestic violence investigator at SPD – 88

Sgt. Charles Bridges, BCPD – 85

Sgt. Daniel Haugen, BCPD – 85

Sgt. Christopher Estess, Provisional Chief of the BCPD – 86

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler has already interviewed each candidate from this list for the new Bossier City Police Chief position. Test scores are considered, but anyone with a passing grade of 75 or above is eligible.

Follow-up interviews for the candidates will be conducted over the coming weeks.

“I have already met with the candidates prior to the test and look forward to a second interview with each applicant. Public safety is a top priority, and the Bossier City Police Department has long been known for its

outstanding record of providing safety and security to the citizens,” says Chandler.

The new police chief must be chosen within 60 days, but a date has not been set to name them.

Michael Jones is the only applicant on the list serving at the Shreveport Police Department. Jones applied for the SPD Chief position, which went to Chief Wayne Smith earlier this year.

Estes has served as the Provisional Chief since the reassignment of former Police Chief Shane McWilliams in July. McWilliams refused to show up for reception desk duty after he was reassigned by Mayor Chandler. He remained on paid administrative leave while appealing the decision to the Civil Service Board. In early January, he announced his retirement.

Sgt. Christopher Bridges serves on the Civil Service Board as a representative of the BCPD. In August 2020, he was cleared of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a Bossier City man. The man’s family says he was waving a knife during a manic episode.