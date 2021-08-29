Bossier police investigate body found in vehicle in Walmart parking lot

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police are investigating after a body was found on Sunday inside a vehicle in the parking lot at Walmart Supercenter on Airline Drive.

According to Lt. Bart Cavanaugh, BCPD public information officer, said the death appears to be of natural causes, but detectives are investigating, but so far have found no evidence that would indicate foul play.

Cavanaugh said since Walmart allows overnight parking in their parking lots, the man may well have been sleeping there and died in his sleep.

According to ALLSTAYS, a camping website and app, Cavanaugh is correct. The website, which offers information on everything from resorts and hike-in spots, to truck stop and rest area locations, also lists available overnight parking at casinos and Walmart Supercenters, and the Bossier facility is on that list.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

