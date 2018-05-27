Bossier police investigate stabbing

Bossier City police are investigating a stabbing that left one man injured Saturday night.

At approximately 10 p,m, Saturday, BCPD officers observed a man lying in the grass and bleeding in the 1700 block of East Texas Street.

The man was transported to University Health in Shreveport by the Bossier City Fire Department.

A subsequent investigation by detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit found the man had been stabbed during an altercation with another man outside a residence in the 1900 block of Nina Street.

Apparently, the victim then fled the scene and collapsed in the 1700 block of East Texas, where he was located.

The victim, who has not been identified, does not appear to have life threatening wounds.

The investigation continues, and, as of 11 a.m. Sunday, no arrests had been made.