Bossier Police issue traffic advisory for unity march

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department wants you to be aware of some traffic flow changes that will be in place for this weekend’s unity march.

According to BCPD, the changes will be in place at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 21 for the “2 City Walk for Equality and Justice.”

The Bossier City portion of the route will run from East Texas St. at Hamilton Rd. west to the Texas St. Bridge:

There will no access to East Texas St. from Hamilton west

Traffic moving north and south can use River Colony Dr.

The roadways along East Texas St. will gradually reopen to vehicle traffic once all participants have passed those sections of the route.

A number of Bossier City police officers will also be stationed along the route to assist with traffic control.

