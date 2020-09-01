Bossier Police Jury: Businesses, residents can report storm damage through web app

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Police Jury is encouraging folks to report any damage to residential structures and businesses from Hurricane Laura through a web app from GOHSEP.

BPPJ says the web app is for businesses and residential homes that people live in, not outbuildings, cars, boats, sheds or downed trees, etc. Whether individuals are insured or not, they still need to apply through this Web-based app.

This assessment will aid GOHSEP in determining damage and how to move forward for any aid that may become available for citizens.

