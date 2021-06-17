Forced out of Bossier Parish ‘Dukes & Boots’ trail ride reportedly moved to De Soto

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A weekend trail ride event forced out of Bossier Parish over safety concerns is reportedly moving to a new location in De Soto Parish instead, leaving first responders there scrambling to come up with the resources to ensure a timely response in the event of an emergency.

That’s according to De Soto Parish Deputy Mark Pierce, who says the sheriff’s office learned Thursday afternoon that organizers of the “Dukes & Boots” trail ride event are now advertising the event will go on at a new location off of Hwy 5 in Gloster.

Pierce says there are already several other trail ride events scheduled for this weekend in De Soto Parish and that the sheriff’s office has already exhausted all its resources. As a result, Pierce says Sheriff Jayson Richardson has contacted the Louisiana State Police to request assistance.

The trail ride events draw large crowds and a lot of vehicles. Those vehicles block roadways, and as shootings at the last two trail ride events have demonstrated, those factors made responding to those life-threatening emergencies more difficult. At one of the events in Grand Cane on Saturday, gunshots were fired and one person was wounded. Due to the large crowd size and traffic at the scene, EMTs could not get to the victim.

It was concerns over the violence at the De Soto Parish events that prompted the Bossier Parish Police Jury to vote unamimously Wednesday to request an injunction from a district court judge to block the event, which was organized and presented by Bossmane Riding Club. A judge granted that injunction on Thursday.

The original event was set to begin Friday with a 4-wheeler ride and a Saturday trail ride, with musical performances scheduled later on both evenings.

Deputies say Fullwood Road, where the event was going to be held, is closed with the exception of locals. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said patrol deputies would enforce the injunction, and anyone attempting to attend the canceled event would be turned around, warning that those who do not comply would be arrested.

“Public safety is my number one priority as Sheriff of Bossier Parish,” Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a released statement Thursday.

“I appreciate everyone’s compliance as we keep residents safe.”

As of early Thursday afternoon, BPSO said they had been unable to contact the promoters of the event to inform them that it was canceled.