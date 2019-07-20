Bossier Police Jury puts brakes on large trucks using subdivision as detour

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Residents in one high traffic area of Willow Creek subdivision won’t be seeing large trucks on their streets after the Bossier Parish Police Jury passed an ordinance prohibiting such vehicles from using the neighborhood as a detour route.

Jury members this week voted unanimously to amend the parish code on roads and bridges to establish a “No Thru Traffic,” “Local Traffic Only” and “No Trucks” zone on three roads leading into, through and exiting the subdivision.

Signs already are in place that make Wemple Road heading east from its intersection with Airline Drive to Lakewood Point Drive to Duckwater Landing and east to Swan Lake Road off limits to truckers hauling heavy loads. Garbage trucks, school buses and delivery trucks are excused.

Problems began when heavily-loaded trucks cut through the neighborhood after construction on Swan Lake Road shut down a portion of the narrow roadway. An alternative detour route included Airline Drive to Wemple Road to Lakewood Point and Duckwater Landing.

“We needed to consider the safety of residents in the neighborhood,” said Butch Ford, Bossier Parish engineer. “After receiving some complaints and monitoring that area, it became evident we needed to stop the big trucks from using that as a route to Swan Lake Road.”

Some sections of Swan Lake Road to Duckwater Landing have been widened and can be safely traveled, Ford said. Large trucks can access necessary destinations by exiting I-220 at Swan Lake and heading north.

“Construction on the first phase of Swan Lake Road is moving along nicely and the contractor should have the new bridge over Flat River finished in time for school,” Ford said. “Motorists still need to drive carefully on Swan Lake south of the new bridge because there’s a lot of activity now that the weather is cooperating.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.