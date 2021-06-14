Bossier Police Jury selects woman to fill interim District 5 seat vacated by Jack Skaggs

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Julianna Parks has been named the new District 5 representative to the Bossier Parish Police Jury after a special meeting of the jury Monday. She took her oath of office immediately following the meeting.

Parks, who will be the only woman on the formerly all-male body, was one of three people who applied to replace 10-year jury member Jack “Bump” Skaggs, who resigned following resigned following the Police Jury’s June 2 meeting.She will serve District 5 until the Oct. 8 special election when voters will choose a representative to complete the two years remaining in the unexpired term.

An attorney, is the wife of Bossier City Municipal Judge Santi Parks who was elected in November. She’s a 2006 graduate of LSU’s Paul M. Herbert Law Center and is the founding partner and current managing partner of the law firm Langley & Parks, LLC.

She is a member of the Executive Committee of the Bossier Parish Republican Party, and is president of the board of directors for The Gingerbread House, the Bossier/Caddo Children’s Advocacy Center for abused and neglected children.