Bossier Police Jury warns about north Bossier water table

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Police Jury said the Red River basin in Bossier Parish has risen to four to five feet below the surface of the ground. They said the rising ground water has caused a number of problems and people building homes in the area should take note.

The police jury has spent thousands of dollars, replacing underground utility construction, sewage lines, and bridges.

Parish Engineer Butch Ford said the Red River has flooded every year since 2015, so it’s affecting north Bossier Parish, which is the area between Bossier City and Benton.

“We’re working with LSUS right now to get some costs together. We’re going to install some wells, some temporary monitoring wells and we’re going to start studying the groundwater to continue to see what it’s doing. Is it going to continue to rise? Or is it going to fall? Is it a seasonal thing?” said Ford.



People who are building new homes must now sign a building permit acknowledgment, the builder and homeowners are aware of the rising water table and have taken the necessary steps to ensure the new home is built properly.



Ford said It’s still ok to build homes in this area you will just have to spend more to make sure the foundation of the home is secure. \

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.