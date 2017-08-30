Bossier Police on the lookout for a pair of missing teens

The Bossier City Police Department needs your help locating two missing teenagers who ran away from a local youth shelter earlier this week.
On Monday Halley Powell, 15, and Kira Savage, 15, ran away together from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in the 4800 block of Shed Rd.
Halley is a white female and was last seen wearing a black shirt, red shorts and black slippers. Kira is a white
female and was last seen wearing an unknown color t-shirt, unknown color shorts and slippers.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Halley and Kira is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)
741-8665.
