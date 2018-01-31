Bossier Police releases crime statistics for 2018

The Bossier Police Department releases its crime statistics for this past year.



Overall, police said the amount of reported crimes are down, but there’s an increase of reported rapes. Which officials said there’s a reason behind.

City officials said about 100 fewer crimes were reported compared to 2016. In total, 11,472 crimes were reported during the year.

“In a lot of these categories we see kind of like a rollerc oster effect. They go, they go down certain parts of the year,” said Mark Natale, Bossier Police spokesperson.

Burglaries, aggravated assaults and thefts were down. While major crimes slightly went up. Seven homicides took place in 2017, two more than the previous year. Armed robbery also increased, which Natale says ten arrests solved 12 cases.

“That basically involved a string of armed robberies involving the same group of people. It involved business armed robberies as well as armed robberies of individuals,” Natale said.

The amount of reported rape increased from 31 in 2016 to 45 in 2017. Natale said these number can indicate more victims are reporting it than before.

“It’s a case where we’re seeing more of the victims step forward. Whereas in the past they may have felt embarrassed or ashamed,” Natale said.

Four detectives work juvenile and sex crimes for the department. If a victim reports rape, police gets them to a hospital, where they meet with a sexual assault forensic examiner and advocate.

The number of reported rapes doesn’t necessarily mean there was enough evidence to make an arrest. So it’s vital for victims to not shower and report it immediately.

Natale said the majority of the reported rapes are not random but involve individuals who know each other in some way.

