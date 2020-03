Bossier City police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a local restaurant this morning.

Just before 10 a.m. today, Bossier City police responded to a call of an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Applebee’s Restaurant in the 2100 block of Airline Drive in Bossier City.

There was a heavy police presence in the area for about an hour as officers searched for the suspect, who is still at large.

The case is currently under investigation by detectives.