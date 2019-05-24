Bossier Police searching for residential burglary suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department need the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say has been involved in a residential burglary.

Police say a firearm was stolen and they believe it is the same firearm shown in photos.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip to the web.

