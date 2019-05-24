Bossier Police searching for residential burglary suspect
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department need the public's help in identifying a suspect they say has been involved in a residential burglary.
Police say a firearm was stolen and they believe it is the same firearm shown in photos.
Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip to the web.
---
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.
More Stories
-
A suspect accused in multiple shootings including one that killed a…
-
An LSP trooper was hit a little before midnight on May…
-
PANOLA COUNTY, TX (KTAL/KMSS) - A Waskom man is dead following a…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-