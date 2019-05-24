Bossier Police searching for residential burglary suspect Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department need the public's help in identifying a suspect they say has been involved in a residential burglary.

Police say a firearm was stolen and they believe it is the same firearm shown in photos.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip to the web.

