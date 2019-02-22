Bossier Police seek help finding missing teen

Breaking News
Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Crimes Division are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a teenager who left her residence at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.   

Seventeen year-old Citlaly Sambrano-Castro packed a bag and left her Ashland Avenue home. She has been listed in the National Crime Information Center data base as a missing person. Detectives say that Citlaly may be traveling to the Coushatta area.

Anyone who can help locate Citlaly Sambrano-Castro, is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8665. 

 

