Bossier police seek suspect

Bossier City police are seeking an arrest warrant for a man who reportedly beat a female and then allegedly trapped himself inside his home with two children, a 4-month-old infant and a 6-year-old.

However, police later learned that the man fled the house by the time they responded to a neighbor’s report of domestic abuse.

According to Bossier City police, the suspect has a history of using force not only against people close to him, but also with police.

“History of violence, history of domestic violence, history of fighting with officers… “said Mark Natalie, Bossier City’s public information officer.

“He wasn’t letting the children out of the house,” Natalie said. “We also had information that he was keeping a machete in his bedroom,” he added.