Suspect in custody, standoff ends peacefully in Stockwell neighborhood

Bossier City police have converged on a Stockwell neighborhood street where an armed standoff is reportedly under way inside a home on Tracy Lane. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say a standoff in Bossier City’s Stockwell neighborhood has ended with an arrest.

According to BCPD Public Information Officer Traci Landry, Samuel Culotta is charged with simple assault, simple assault domestic violence, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and could be facing another charge of violating a protective order.

According to court records, Culotta had a protective order issued against him in May of 2019 that was set to expire on May 29, 2020. He was in jail at the time.

A mobile command center and SWAT vehicles arrived on the scene just before 1 p.m. Police could be heard using a megaphone to try to communicate with someone inside the home.

Landry said Culotta emerged from the home after tear gas was deployed.

A woman was seen being carried from the home where Bossier City police officers and SWAT converged early Tuesday afternoon the Stockwell neighborhood. It’s not clear what relation she is to Culotta or whether she was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

