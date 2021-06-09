Bossier City police warn residents about phone scams

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Bossier City are warning residents to be on the lookout for people trying to steal their money.

“This is absolutely a scam. Bossier police would never demand money over the phone,” said Traci Ponder, Public Information Officer, Bossier City Police Department.

Police say they got a flurry of phone calls on Tuesday from residents reporting a type of phone scam.

The caller pretends to be a sergeant with the department, saying there’s a warrant out for the person and they need to pay right now over the phone. The caller is even using a Bossier phone number. Police said it’s not them and you should just hang up.

“One common denominator you see with these types of scams is they try and pry on a person’s fear that they have warrants they need to get cleared, that the police might show up at their house. That’s what puts people in the mindset to do something they normally would not do like provide money to a person that don’t know,” Ponder said.

Police received calls from people reporting the scam in Haughton all the way to Ohio.

If you receive a phone scam call like this report it to the Bossier Police Financial Crimes Department.