Bossier's fire department receives higher rating

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Bossier City makes an annoucement that may help homeowners.

The Bossier City Fire Department was just upgraded to a class one rating. This means the fire department now has the best rating a department can receive from the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana. It reviews their response times, service trucks, and the effectiveness of hydrants with the water system.

Each department in the state is reviewed every five years. Bossier City was at a two rating before now.

"The men and women of this fire department I'd put against anybody. But they do an excellent job. They give it their all and I think if you are a citizen or guest of Bossier City you should be proud of this fire department and know you have the best coming to help you," said Brad Zagone, Fire Chief of bossier City.

City officials said this may benefit homeowners by saving them money. People can now contact their property insurance company to see if they qualify for lower costs. Officials warn not every insurance company may change the costs, but it's worth it to find out.