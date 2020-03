A Bossier school board member is indicted on federal charges.

Michael Mosura, who represents District 5 on the school board, is charged with one count of conspiracy related to the distribution of anabolic steroids. It allegedly happened from January 1, 2016 through May 22, 2018.

Brant and Julie Landry, are also named in the indictment.

Mosura is free on bail.

All three will be arraigned next Tuesday morning in federal court in Shreveport.

