Bossier School Board member pleads guilty to steroid distribution conspiracy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish School Board member pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in an anabolic steroid distribution scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In a statement released late Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said 44-year-old Mike Mosura of Bossier City pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute anabolic steroids.

Anabolic steroids are a synthetic steroid hormone similar to testosterone that promotes the growth of muscle. They are used medicinally to treat some forms of weight loss but are also used illegally by some to enhance physical performance.

Prosecutors say Mosura, who represents District 5 on the Bossier School Board, was involved in a scheme to distribute anabolic steroids in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, along with co-defendants Brant R. Landry, 39, and wife Julie Landry, 42, both of Bossier City. When a Bossier Parish Deputy stopped Brand Landry’s vehicle on May 22, 2018, for driving erratically, Brant Landry told the deputy that he had a .45-caliber pistol and medication inside the vehicle. After searching it, the deputy found a plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance that was later identified as Xanax and 11 vials of yellow liquid that was later determined to be anabolic steroids.

Further investigation revealed that Brant Landry distributed steroids to Mosura, who in turned consumed and distributed them to third parties. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Mosura admitted to receiving and distributing the steroids.

Mosure faces 10 years in prison, two years to life of supervised release and a $500,000 fine. He is set for sentencing in December.

Brant and Julie Landry are scheduled for trial in September.

