Bossier school organizing drive for disenfectant wipes, hand sanitizer for local hospital system

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Educators at Apollo Elementary School in Bossier City have organized an emergency drive to round up desperately needed disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer for the CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System.

The drive is set for Monday, March 23 at Apollo Elementary.

“They are donating what they have in their classrooms and are asking other teachers to do the same,” according to Bossier Schools. “We also ask if the public has any of these items to spare, please drop them off curbside between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, March 23 at Apollo Elementary. Just drive to the front of the school. There is no need to exit your vehicle. We will have volunteers there to help unload.”

What: Emergency supply drive

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, March 23

Where: Apollo Elementary (front of the school)

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.