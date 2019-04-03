Bossier School Superintendent candidates narrowed down to two

The Bossier Parish School Board picks two finalists for the superintendent job.

Tuesday night the BPSB voted for Mitch Downey and Victor Mainiero to move on with the second round of interviews.

Yesterday, the following three applicants were interviewed:

Dr. Vicki Younger – Principal of Central Park Elementary School

Mitch Downey- Interim Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent

Victor Mainiero – Executive Director of School Performance for Caddo Parish Public Schools

Today these out-of-town candidates were interviewed:

Brian T. Binggeli Superintendent of the Plano Independent School District from 2015 to 2018

Elizabeth Swinford Chief Executive Officer/Consultant for PD Remix of New York

Clarence M. Robinson Senior Associate for a Georgia consulting firm

On April 8th the applicants will go through final interviews and then the board will select its next superintendent.

Mitch Downey

Victor Mainiero