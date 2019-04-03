Bossier School Superintendent candidates narrowed down to two

The Bossier Parish School Board picks two finalists for the superintendent job.

Tuesday night the BPSB voted for Mitch Downey and Victor Mainiero to move on with the second round of interviews.

Yesterday, the following three applicants were interviewed:
Dr. Vicki Younger – Principal of Central Park Elementary School
Mitch Downey- Interim Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent
Victor Mainiero – Executive Director of School Performance for Caddo Parish Public Schools

Today these out-of-town candidates  were interviewed:
 Brian T. Binggeli Superintendent of the Plano Independent School District from 2015 to 2018
Elizabeth Swinford Chief Executive Officer/Consultant for PD Remix of New York
Clarence M. Robinson Senior Associate for a Georgia consulting firm

On April 8th the applicants will go through final interviews and then the board will select its next superintendent. 

