Bossier schools to ask for 3 tax millage renewals on April 2022 ballot

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish school district will be asking voters to renew three tax millages on the April 2022 ballot in order to continue funding teacher and employee salaries and maintenance and operations in the growing school system.

“Last night, the Bossier Parish School Board voted unanimously its intent to declare to be on the April 2022 ballot to renew three tax millages,” Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey announced during a news conference Friday morning. “I want to stress that these are renewals, they are not new taxes, but they are crucial to our school system and its operations for our continued and future success.”

Downey said two of the millages fund the majority of the existing teacher and employee salaries and the other fund the maintenance and operation of the school system and learning environments on a daily basis.

“At a time when teachers and support personnel are in greater need because of the shortage and its continuing impact on school systems across the country, we want to ensure that we keep great teachers in our classroom, quality bus operators on our buses, cafeteria workers and maintenance employees, want to be able to be certain of our financial future in the school system.”

Downey believes renewing the millages is necessary because of the exponential growth of the school district in recent years.

“We’re fortunate to be one of the top-performing public school systems in the state, the second fastest-growing public school in the state, and we are located in one of the fastest-growing parishes in the state.”

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce also expressed support for the renewals at the news conference.

“With nearly 23,000 students in our public school system, 34 schools, and over 1400 teachers with more than half at an A or a B grade, we are proud to stand here in support of these renewals that will be on the ballot next year,” CEO and president, Lisa Johnson said.

“The Bossier Chamber recognizes the vital contribution the Bossier Parish school system, its teachers,

administrators and other staff make to the success of business and quality of life in Northwest Louisiana,” said Barry Regula, Chairman of the Board of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce and Vice President of Margaritaville Casino Resort and Boomtown Casino.